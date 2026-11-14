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Top 10 in Christian County: New business, city council recanvass, deer-related crashes and more
By Christian County Now,2 days ago
HOPKINSVILLE, KY – Here’s a look at the top local news stories from Christian County Now this week. Hopkinsville couple opens tabletop gaming hub with Green Goblins Guild: In an effort to bring people together in a whimsical and magical way, Joshua and Lydia Ross recently opened up Green Goblins Guild in Hopkinsville.