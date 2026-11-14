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Teenage boy shot in leg off Hugh Hunter Road in Oak Grove
By Chris Smith,3 days ago
OAK GROVE, KY (CHRISTIAN COUNTY NOW) – A teenager was shot in the leg Saturday morning in a neighborhood off Hugh Hunter Road. At about 11:15 a.m., Hopkinsville Fire, EMS and Oak Grove Police responded to the 200 block of Pappy Drive in Oak Grove for a juvenile suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg, HFD/EMS spokesperson Payton Rogers told Christian County Now.
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