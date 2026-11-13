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Alisha Soper
10 days ago
Soper grew up in Seattle Washington where she studied ballet and modern dance at Cornish College of The Arts Preparatory Dance Program. She went on to receive a BFA in Acting from Webster Conservatory of the Arts in St. Louis Missouri. A month after graduation Alisha packed up her belongings and moved to New York where she lived for five years performing OFF Broadway and OFF OFF Broadway as well as in commercials and independent films.