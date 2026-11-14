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SBA Launches Drone Entrepreneurship Pilot with VetsinTech
By superadmin,12 days ago
Pilot leverages a 120,000-member national network to expand capital access, federal contracting, and tech training for veteran founders. WASHINGTON — Recently, on the first day of National Veterans Small Business Week, the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) announced a $500,000 national pilot program with VetsinTech to back veteran entrepreneurs in the fast-growing drone and aerospace sectors. Building on the recently launched Smaller War Plants Commission, this new initiative supports SBA’s broader effort to grow the Arsenal of Freedom by surging capital and resources to the small businesses that comprise 70% of America’s defense industrial base.