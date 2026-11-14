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Chaz Walters of Coldwell Banker Realty Lists 1515 N North Park Ave, a Seven-Bedroom Old Town Residence on a Double Lot, at $5,200,000
2 days ago
"1515 N North Park Ave, Chicago. Listed at $5,200,000 by Chaz Walters, Coldwell Banker Realty." Coldwell Banker Realty broker Chaz Walters has listed 1515 N North Park Ave in Chicago's Old Town, a seven-bedroom brick and limestone residence on a 50-foot-wide double lot, at $5,200,000. Walters' Zillow profile credits him with 1,494 home sales.
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