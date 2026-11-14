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Peoria dispensary anticipates increased business as Illinois hemp-derived THC restrictions take effect
By Angeles Ponpa,2 days ago
PEORIA (25News Now) -New restrictions on hemp-derived THC products took effect Thursday in Illinois. However, state officials agreed to pause enforcement through Nov. 19 for certain businesses covered by a federal lawsuit. According to a bulletin released by the state in Oct., Consumable or topical products with more than 0.4...
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