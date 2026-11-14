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I canceled my BritBox subscription after this tool showed me where to stream my favorite shows for free
By David J. Buck,2 days ago
When it comes to streaming, buying, selecting, or watching, I'm a picky viewer. It drives my wife bonkers. When I'm not being a thorn in her side about picking media to watch, I'm usually searching for ways to cancel subscriptions. Recently, I (somewhat begrudgingly) canceled my subscription to BritBox (the...