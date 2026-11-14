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How to Get the Kasane Teto Skin in Fortnite: Bundle & V-Bucks
2 days ago
Kasane Teto is a cross-over Festival Season 16 outfit in Fortnite that was released on the 12th November 2026 as part of the Treasure Hunters mini-season. You can instantly unlock the base version of the skin as part of the Twindrill Diva Music Mini-Pass, either by purchasing it for 1,000 V-Bucks or using an active Fortnite Crew subscription. The Jam Tracks and music reactive skin are unlocked by completing the progression within the pass before it ends on the 20th January 2027.