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Barkin’ Creek Dog Kitchen & Bath Adds Two Austin Spots, Eyes Pet Boom
By Natalie Petrovich,13 days ago
The Shops at Arbor Trails — Approximate Site of Planned Construction. Barkin’ Creek Dog Kitchen & Bath is growing its Austin footprint, with new locations planned for Central and South Austin that will bring freshly cooked dog food, grooming stations and mud baths to two more corners of the city. The first is set to open at The Shops at Arbor Trails this December, with a second location following at The Triangle in early 2027.