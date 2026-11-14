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AI Ground Stop Theory: Did AI Shut Down US Skies?
13 days ago
At 3:36 p.m. Eastern on Friday, November 13, 2026, the data feeding America’s air traffic control centers began to break apart — radar tracks stuttering, communications arriving in pieces across all 22 en route centers. Shortly before 4 p.m., the FAA ordered every departing flight in the United States to stay on the ground: only the third nationwide ground stop in American history. By the time it lifted, more than four hours later, over 15,000 flights had been delayed, canceled or diverted — and the internet had already convicted a culprit. The “AI ground stop” theory, built on one true fact — the FAA had expanded a new artificial intelligence system to every one of those 22 centers three days earlier — holds that the machine reached into America’s skies and shut them down. This investigation pulls that claim apart against the documented record: what broke, what officials can prove, what they cannot, and why the rumor outran all of it.