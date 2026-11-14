undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
How to Play Fortnite: Complete Beginner's Guide & Pro Tips
2 days ago
Fortnite is a 100-player, free-to-play Battle Royale where you compete solo or with a squad to survive and be the last team remaining. The best way for new players to get used to Fortnite is to start playing Zero Build and learn how to effectively use guns, positioning and the storm. You will want to land in low traffic areas with multiple buildings. Prioritise using any weapon that you can find, and rotating early.