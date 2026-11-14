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Seven arrested in BPD Impact Unit sweep targeting trespassing, drugs in Bakersfield
By BakersfieldNow Staff,2 days ago
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Bakersfield Police Department Impact Unit held an operation Friday to address well-being, public health, and quality-of-life concerns in south and southwest Bakersfield. Issues in the areas of South Real Road at Ming Avenue and El Potrero at White Lane have prompted residents to make...
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