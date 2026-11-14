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Johnny Depp Ebenezer Premiere Launches the Comeback: London First, Box Office Next
2 days ago
Update — November 14, 2026: Ebenezer Opens at No. 1 — $6.7 Million Friday, A- CinemaScore. Box office next is now box office in. Ebenezer opened at No. 1 in North America on Friday, November 13 with $6.7 million from 3,535 theaters, including $1.5 million from Thursday previews, Variety reported — putting Ti West’s gothic A Christmas Carol on track for an $18 million to $20 million opening weekend, with about another $20 million expected overseas. That is cooler than the $25 million to $35 million range this post flagged from Boxoffice Pro, and The Cinephile calls it honestly: a solid, not spectacular, first frame for a comeback being measured in public.