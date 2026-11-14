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Young and the Restless Spoilers November 16: Victoria Catches Kyle With Claire!
By Michael Thomas,13 days ago
The Young and the Restless spoilers for Monday, November 16, 2026, reveal that Lily (Christel Khalil) isn’t taking any chances when it comes to Chancellor. With Billy (Jason Thompson) potentially turning his attention back to the company, she seeks legal advice from Michael (Christian LeBlanc). Meanwhile, Victoria (Amelia Heinle)...
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