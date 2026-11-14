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A Massachusetts pilot started paying EV owners for power pulled back out of car batteries this summer, and the state already has well over 100,000 EVs that could eventually join in
13 days ago
A driveway in suburban Massachusetts holds an electric car that is doing something unusual this week, sending power backward. Instead of only pulling electricity from the grid, its battery is feeding some back out. A utility app on the owner’s phone shows a small credit landing in the account.
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