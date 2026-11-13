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Review: Ebenezer Gives Depp a Spooky Comeback
10 days ago
Ti West makes Dickens a ghost story first, and Johnny Depp gets his biggest studio stage in eight years. Ebenezer opened in theaters across the United States and United Kingdom on Friday, November 13, 2026, with Johnny Depp as Ebenezer Scrooge in Paramount Pictures’ horror-tinged take on Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol, directed by Ti West. It runs 116 minutes and is rated PG-13 for frightening material.