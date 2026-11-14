undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Spurs 124, Bulls 119: Wembanyama Leads Comeback
2 days ago
Update — November 14, 2026: Wembanyama Shrugs Off Draymond Green’s Flagrant in a 123–85 Rout. The next chapter took one quarter to decide and one shove to remember. San Antonio beat Golden State 123–85 in NBA Cup play on Friday night, November 13 at the Frost Bank Center — the Spurs’ 11th straight win — and the moment everyone left talking about came with 6:47 left in the second quarter, when Draymond Green barreled into Victor Wembanyama from behind with a forearm and sent him tumbling out of bounds. Officials reviewed the play and called a Flagrant 1, ruling that Green had wound up before the contact, as theScore reported. Wembanyama’s postgame review took three words: “It’s not surprising.”