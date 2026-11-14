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Fast chargers nationwide charge nearly 20 cents more per kilowatt hour at peak than off peak, and only a quarter of stations use that pricing yet
13 days ago
A driver pulls into a highway charging plaza at six in the evening, plugs in, and watches the price readout climb higher than it would have at midnight. That gap used to be a rounding error. Now it stretches across almost twenty cents on every kilowatt hour delivered. Most stations...