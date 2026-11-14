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Fortnite Buggy Location: Where to Find Loot & Sprites
2 days ago
Buggy is a hostile One Piece crossover boss in Fortnite. He can be found patrolling the northern coastline of the island. When killed, Buggy will drop some of his iconic explosive weapons and rare loot. Buggy can be found patrolling around the Carnival Tents to the left of the big ship at Buggy's Beachhead. Killing Buggy can give you a chance to drop the Mythic Special Buggy Ball and the Transponder Snail Sprite.