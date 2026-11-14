undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Subsequent Therapy May Have Narrowed the Overall Survival Gap in LITESPARK-011
2 days ago
Daniel Y.C. Heng, MD, MPH, FRCPC, explained how subsequent therapy and durable responses may have shaped overall survival results in LITESPARK-011. , Daniel Y.C. Heng, MD, MPH, FRCPC, head of medical oncology at the Arthur J.E. Child Comprehensive Cancer Centre and clinical professor of medicine at the University of Calgary in Alberta, Canada, discussed in an interview with CancerNetwork® why the overall survival (OS) benefit with belzutifan plus lenvatinib in advanced renal cell carcinoma (RCC) has not yet reached statistical significance.