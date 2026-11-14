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US air travel schedule should recover from ground stop by the end of Sunday, FAA says
By SEUNG MIN KIM, JILL COLVINKIMBERLEE KRUESI - Associated Press,2 days ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — Airlines canceled thousands of flights across the U.S. on Saturday as they worked to recover from a nationwide ground stop a day earlier that left passengers scrambling for seats and disrupted travel around the world. The U.S. air travel schedule should be back to normal by...