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Trent Alexander-Arnold makes decision on Real Madrid future amid Liverpool return rumours and Jose Mourinho stance
By Mohamed Saeed,2 days ago
Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has moved to quell growing speculation surrounding the future of Alexander-Arnold at Real Madrid. Since his high-profile move from Anfield 18 months ago, the full-back has faced challenges in replicating the world-class form that made him a Premier League icon. Addressing the noise, Romano told DAZN...