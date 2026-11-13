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Women's Basketball Opens Season With Scrappy Defeat to Shaw
11 days ago
SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. - The Bloomsburg women's basketball team dropped its season opener in a 60-57 neutral-site decision against Shaw on Friday evening. The Huskies (0-1) entered the fourth quarter leading by five, but the Lady Bears (2-0) began the final stretch with an 8-0 run to grab the lead for the third time in the contest, and managed to fend off any attempts from Bloomsburg to complete a comeback effort.