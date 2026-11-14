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Game Preview: Nets close out the road trip in Memphis
By Brian Fleurantin,2 days ago
The Nets wrap up their four-game road trip at FedExForum against a revitalized Grizzlies squad. The Brooklyn Nets saw what “worse” looked like on Wednesday night against the New Orleans Pelicans. Brooklyn certainly has its issues, but they pale in comparison to the nightmare New Orleans fans have to sit through right now. The Nets cruised to a 145-111 blowout victory. Yeesh.