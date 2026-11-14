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Nampa Drumline Captain, 16, Heads to New York for 100th Macy's Parade
By Mindy Redhouse,2 days ago
College Church Of The Nazarene — Reported Church Tied To Fundraiser Organizer. Kerrington Gage, a 16-year-old drumline captain at Nampa High School, has been selected to perform with the Macy's Great American Marching Band in the 100th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. The parade is set for Thursday, Nov. 26, and Gage's family of six plans to travel roughly 2,500 miles from Nampa to New York City to watch.
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