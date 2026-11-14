undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Not Mirror Chrome, Not Nude: Jennifer Lopez, 57, Is Wearing the ‘Frosted Pearl’ Manicure for Fall
By Grazia Staff,13 days ago
Less mirror, more glow: the softer cousin of chrome nails. Chrome nails have been everywhere for a few seasons now, shiny, reflective and impossible to miss. They are fun, but they are not always easy to wear every day, and sometimes you want polish that looks good without flashing back at you. Jennifer Lopez has found the middle ground.