undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Roadwork to begin on two stretches of I-80 in central Nebraska
By Press Release,12 days ago
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Drivers traveling Interstate 80 in central Nebraska can expect lane closures as work begins on two stretches of the highway Monday, Nov. 16. According to the Nebraska Department of Transportation, crews will begin crack-sealing work along I-80 from Gibbon to Shelton and from Shelton to the Nebraska Highway 11 junction, weather permitting.
3