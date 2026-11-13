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SPVA announces all-conference awards for 2026 volleyball season
By Brendan Preisman,11 days ago
SIDNEY, Neb. -- The South Platte Valley Association (SPVA) has announced its all-conference teams for the 2026 season. Conference champion Hershey had one First-Teamer and one Second-Teamer, while runner-up (and regular season champion) Valentine had two First-Teamers and one Second-Teamer. Perkins County, St. Pat's, and Chase County also had players on the first team.