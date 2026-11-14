undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
How Stockton’s Office of Violence Prevention works to transform lives
By Hannah Workman • Stocktonia,2 days ago
After serving seven years in prison, Cushi Robinson returned to Stockton earlier this year facing the challenge of rebuilding his life. He was struggling with homelessness and trying to get back on his feet when he connected with the city’s Office of Violence Prevention (OVP). Outreach workers from the department, known as Peacekeepers, helped him obtain identification documents, secure housing and prepare a résumé. He is now working toward his high school diploma and has reunited with his partner, whom he married.