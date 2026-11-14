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2027 Five-Star Count Drops to Five as Adelaide Equestrian Festival Enters Gap Year
By Sally Spickard,2 days ago
2027 will be the lightest five-star season the sport has seen since Covid, with earlier news of the Maryland 5 Star’s uncertain future and now the announcement of a “gap” year for the southern hemisphere’s Adelaide Equestrian Festival to allow for the completion of the Adelaide Circuit Redevelopment Project. The Project constitutes a $96 million build of a new Australian Moto GP track on the Adelaide Park Lands.