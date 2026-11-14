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Million Dollar Food-A-Thon raises $220,000 worth of food for Grace Community Food Pantry
By Flagler Radio,2 days ago
In just five hours on Friday, Nov. 13, listeners, businesses and community leaders joined Flagler Radio to raise enough money to purchase an estimated $220,000 worth of food for Grace Community Food Pantry during the fifth annual Million Dollar Food-A-Thon. While overall donations were down and individual gifts were often...