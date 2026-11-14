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Is camouflage a form of communication?
12 days ago
Tokyo, Japan – A researcher from Tokyo Metropolitan University has proposed a new interpretation of camouflage in nature. Most theories dismiss it as a form of communication, since there is no apparent “signal,” but rather a lack of one. Here, in an information-theoretic approach, it is shown that camouflage can be framed as an “information-masking” signal, one which disrupts the flow of information. The same idea might be applied to the wider field of communication, where signals may be present which proactively do not convey information.