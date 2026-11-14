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Main Street Bridge in Keeseville now open
By Teah Dowling,2 days ago
KEESEVILLE | The Main Street Bridge is officially open…for now. The Clinton County Highway Department recently notified both towns — Chesterfield and Ausable — that the historic stone-arch bridge, which was closed to traffic as of Sept. 22, is now open. However, after the New York State mandatory winter shutdown period, which runs from Nov. 1 to March 31, 2027, construction is expected to resume on April 1, 2027.