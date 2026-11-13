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Auctus Search Partners Is Putting Leadership Before the Buyout
By CEO Weekly Contributor,11 days ago
Ken Greenberg is bringing executive recruitment and acquisition strategy together, helping private equity investors consider who will lead a business before they buy it. At Auctus Search Partners, Ken Greenberg is focused on a question that can shape the outcome of a private equity acquisition long after the paperwork is signed: Who is going to run the company?