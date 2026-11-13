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André Cunha Lima Appointed Exclusive U.S. Representative for Alliance and Urban
By CEO Weekly Contributor,10 days ago
MIAMI, FL – October 2026 – Miami-based Realtor André Cunha Lima has been formally invited by the senior leadership of one of Paraíba’s most established real estate groups to become the exclusive representative and real estate ambassador in the United States for Alliance and Urban, two prominent development companies with a significant presence in João Pessoa, Brazil.