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Islam Elfiky Looks Back: The Advice He Would Give His Younger Self on Changing Careers
By CEO Weekly Contributor,11 days ago
Most career advice assumes people change jobs once, carefully, after years of planning. Real careers rarely work that way. They bend around opportunities, setbacks, and the slow discovery of what a person is actually good at. Few New York entrepreneurs illustrate that better than Islam Elfiky, whose working life has followed a path across several industries, from elite squash in Cairo and Washington, D.C., to building a sports facility, co-founding a healthcare technology company, and now developing a new hospitality venture.