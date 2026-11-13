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Why SML Consultive Starts Training Managers Before Their First Tough Conversation
By CEO Weekly Contributor,11 days ago
Jon Antonucci founded SML Training Company (formerly SML Consultive) after seeing what happens when companies promote their strongest employees and leave them to learn how to lead on the job. Employees were still leaving despite efforts to improve retention through pay, training, and how people were treated. Jon Antonucci, in...