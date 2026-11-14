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Here are the 2026 AFL award winners
2 days ago
After six weeks of valuable game action in the desert, the top performers of the Arizona Fall League are here to be recognized through its annual awards. The Joe Black MVP Award goes to its top performer, and since 2021, the AFL has bestowed precious metal to its top pitcher, offensive player, reliever, breakout and defensive players of the season. Additionally, the Dernell Stenson Sportsmanship Award has been a league staple since 2004.