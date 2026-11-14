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Beyond the Bra: How Nylaaj’a Wilks Is Redefining Confidence Through Fashion
By CEO Weekly Contributor,11 days ago
From empowering women to building an inclusive intimate apparel brand, the founder of Build-A-Bra is turning her passion for helping others into a growing fashion business. What does it really mean for a woman to feel supported? For some, it’s about having people in their corner. For others, it’s finding the confidence to embrace their bodies without apology. For entrepreneur Nylaaj’a Wilks, founder of Build-A-Bra, the answer is both.