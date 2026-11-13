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Mark P. Beltran, How AI Startups Build Investor-Grade Finance Without a Full-Time CFO
By CEO Weekly Contributor,10 days ago
A founder can lose a valuation point for every question they fumble in due diligence, and most of those questions are about numbers the company already has, just not in a form anyone outside the building can trust. That is the gap Mark P. Beltran, a fractional chief financial officer (CFO) and founder of Silicon Valley Consulting who has spent over 25 years in the venture capital and private equity ecosystem and has helped founders raise capital, spends his time closing. Most founders assume investor-grade finance only arrives with a full-time CFO.