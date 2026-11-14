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Baltimore Ravens 2026 Week 10 Preview: vs LA Chargers
By Joey MacDonald,2 days ago
After a 4-1 start to open the season, the Baltimore Ravens have hit a brick wall, dropping their last 4 games. The last 4 games have been brutal for the Baltimore Ravens, in large part due to several things. From injuries to bad playmaking to the play calling, it’s been a roller coaster ride for Baltimore, and the fans in general. Now, with the season officially in November, the Ravens will need to get better for the 2nd half of their season. This Monday will be their chance to push for the postseason against the Los Angeles Chargers.