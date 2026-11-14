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New Jersey Food Truck Owner Breaks Down After Rival Vendor Allegedly Challenges Her to Fight: ‘I Don’t Want to Lose My Spot’
By Maggie Hoffman,2 days ago
A New Jersey food truck owner says she was “threatened” by another vendor while serving food near a school. According to her, the other vendor had a problem with her relative buying food from them, even though they’re competitors. Now, she’s speaking out about what she experienced and why it should have never happened.