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A Handy Guide To: AEW Full Gear 2026
By Jhuvin P,9 days ago
Need to know when and where to watch an upcoming pay per view? Need to know who’s fighting who? Need to know why you should care? Then, you’ve come to the right place!. “A Handy Guide” is a series on Dirt Sheet Radio where I run down an upcoming pay-per-view, and discuss the competitors and stories going into each match. For now, the focus is going to be on WWE and AEW, but if there’s interest, we may expand to companies like TNA, NJPW, and more. Additionally, I also give my picks for the SLEEPER HIT, the match that I think will over-deliver or be under-appreciated, and my MATCH OF THE NIGHT (self-explanatory).