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These Five Restaurant Chains Are The Dirtiest In America
By Amanda Mactas,2 days ago
"Hearst Magazines and Yahoo may earn commission or revenue on some items through these links." Not every day can be a home-cooked meal kind of day. Sometimes, going out really pays off. It saves you time in the kitchen, cuts down on effort, and most importantly, lets you relax while someone else does the heavy lifting. Many families turn to fast food when they want an easy, quick meal or when time is of the essence. But where you go can really make a difference.