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24-Year-Old Man Shot in Back and Killed Inside Vehicle in Hicksville; 27-Year-Old Arrested After Allegedly Accidentally Firing Gun
By Long Island,2 days ago
The Homicide Squad reports the details of a Homicide that occurred on Saturday, November 14, 2026 at 12:01 a.m. in Hicksville. According to detectives, Eighth Precinct Officers responded to the vicinity of 459 South Broadway for a 911 call. Upon arrival, officers located a 24-year-old male victim in a vehicle that had sustained a gunshot wound to his back.
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