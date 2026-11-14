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Rockets fourth-quarter three-point shooting has been clutch
By Lachard Binkley,2 days ago
HOUSTON, TX - NOVEMBER 13: Fred VanVleet #5 of the Houston Rockets shoots the ball during the game against the Utah Jazz during a 2026 Emirates NBA Cup game on November 13, 2026 at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2026 NBAE (Photo by Logan Riely/NBAE via Getty Images) | NBAE via Getty Images.