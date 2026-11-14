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Gemini can now help you fix your bad spending habits if you use Google Wallet
By Sudhanshu Kumar Mangalam,2 days ago
Earlier this year, Google turned Gemini into something of a personal shopping assistant, letting it find products and even handle checkout without jumping between websites and apps. Now, the search giant wants to help you figure out where all that money went. Its latest Gemini feature can look into your Google Wallet transactions, and even your bank accounts, to help you keep your spending habits in check.