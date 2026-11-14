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Get To Know A Marquette Men’s Basketball Opponent: Missouri
By Andrew Fleck,2 days ago
Whereabouts is that in the state? Not quite precisely dead in the center of Missouri, but it's close, and it's about halfway along a drive between Saint Louis and Kansas City. Did I catch that they also claim to be MU, much like our beloved Marquette University? Yes. It's right there in the top left corner of Missouri.edu — looking into this is how I discovered that the University of Missouri self-identifies as Mizzou for actual collegiate branding reasons, not just athletics — and their Primary Signature Logo has what they call a "stacked MU mark.
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