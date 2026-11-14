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Holiday Magic Across Warren County: Your Guide to Christmas Festivals, Parades and Tree Lightings
By Beth Callahan Editor,2 days ago
WARREN COUNTY, OHIO — The holiday season is arriving across Warren County, bringing with it Christmas parades, tree-lighting ceremonies, visits with Santa, holiday markets and family traditions that have been celebrated for generations. From the historic streets of Springboro and Waynesville to Lebanon's famous horse-drawn carriage parade, residents have...
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