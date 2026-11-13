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Three Masked Suspects Rob Shelton Store at Gunpoint, Police Say They're Armed and Dangerous
By Marco Whitaker,11 days ago
Three suspects in dark hooded sweatshirts and ski masks robbed a Shelton convenience store at gunpoint on the 60 block of Howe Avenue, and police say they fled on foot and remain at large. Investigators have not said whether anyone was hurt in the robbery, and the exact time of the incident was not immediately clear.